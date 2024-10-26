No intelligence failure, says Army as it intensifies search in Gulmarg incident

As the search for militants responsible for the deadly ambush on an Army convoy in Baramulla’s Butapathri region continued into its second day, the Indian Army has ruled out any intelligence failure in connection with the attack.

Reports indicate that three to four terrorists were involved, with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohammad Zaid Malik confirming, “Evidence suggests three to four militants participated in the attack.” The joint search operation, involving police, army, and paramilitary forces, now extends into the Baba Reshi area, nearby forests in Gulmarg, and surrounding areas.

TheThursday attack left four dead, including two soldiers and two civilian porters. This incident came shortly after another tragic attack in Ganderbal, where terrorists killed seven people, including six non-local laborers and a local doctor, at the Z-Morh tunnel construction site.

Speaking with The Statesman, Army sources refuted claims of intelligence failure, highlighting that intelligence can provide varying probabilities but is not flawless. “Some probabilities are more accurate than others. Intelligence helps us connect different pieces, but we constantly adapt as we get new insights,” a source explained, emphasizing that these attacks aim to destabilize the Valley’s democratic processes.

A Defence spokesperson in Srinagar attributed the attack to Pakistani-backed terrorists, intent on disrupting peace in Kashmir. Describing the attack, the spokesperson reported that troops retaliated swiftly, causing the terrorists to retreat into dense foliage, leaving behind a weapon and rucksack. Two soldiers, Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah from Anantnag and Rifleman Jeevan Singh from Sirsa, gave their lives defending the convoy. Zahoor Ahmad Mir from Boniyar and Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary from Uri, two local porters, also made the ultimate sacrifice.

According to the spokesperson, these recent assaults are evidence of a deliberate strategy by Pakistani-supported militants to intimidate Kashmiri civilians and hinder peace efforts in the Valley. “It is evident that Pakistani terrorists are, deliberately and unregretfully, targeting Kashmiri locals to evoke the fear and terror in Valley, which is progressing towards peace and stability. The only ideology these terrorists espouse is of “The Reign of Terror in Valley,” the statement read.