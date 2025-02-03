Logo

Logo

# India

No grenade blast in Amritsar, says CP

After a mysterious blast-like sound was heard near the dysfunctional Police Post on Fatehgarh Churian Road in Amritsar on Monday, Commissioner of Police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar promptly visited the scene to assess the situation.

Statesman News Service | Chandigarh | February 3, 2025 11:33 pm

No grenade blast in Amritsar, says CP

Image Source: X

After a mysterious blast-like sound was heard near the dysfunctional Police Post on Fatehgarh Churian Road in Amritsar on Monday, Commissioner of Police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar promptly visited the scene to assess the situation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the noise may not have been caused by a grenade blast, but the police are not ruling out the possibility entirely.

Advertisement

“The impact is negligible, and first impressions don’t indicate a blast,” said Bhullar. “However, we are investigating the matter from all angles to determine the cause of the noise.”

Advertisement

The CP revealed that a police checking point (Naka) was set up on Fatehgarh Churian Road near the main Amritsar bypass. Police personnel on duty heard the sound and responded, finding a small impact/impression on the road about 20-30 feet away from the intersection, he said.

He said that the police have inspected the spot, and preliminary findings indicate that even the nearby wall was not affected by the incident. He clarified that there was no police post on the ground, as everyone is well aware that it was closed months ago.

The CP urged citizens not to panic and warned rumour mongers against spreading rumours or creating unnecessary terror.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Dharminder Sharma takes over as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Punjab

An Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer of the 1994 batch, Dharminder Sharma took over the charge of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Head of Forest Force, Punjab (PCCF, HoFF) on Saturday at the Forest Complex in Sector 68, Mohali. Besides, he would continue to hold the charge of PCCF Wildlife and Chief Wildlife Warden, Punjab till the next incumbent gets posted.