No grenade blast in Amritsar, says CP

After a mysterious blast-like sound was heard near the dysfunctional Police Post on Fatehgarh Churian Road in Amritsar on Monday, Commissioner of Police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar promptly visited the scene to assess the situation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the noise may not have been caused by a grenade blast, but the police are not ruling out the possibility entirely.

“The impact is negligible, and first impressions don’t indicate a blast,” said Bhullar. “However, we are investigating the matter from all angles to determine the cause of the noise.”

The CP revealed that a police checking point (Naka) was set up on Fatehgarh Churian Road near the main Amritsar bypass. Police personnel on duty heard the sound and responded, finding a small impact/impression on the road about 20-30 feet away from the intersection, he said.

He said that the police have inspected the spot, and preliminary findings indicate that even the nearby wall was not affected by the incident. He clarified that there was no police post on the ground, as everyone is well aware that it was closed months ago.

The CP urged citizens not to panic and warned rumour mongers against spreading rumours or creating unnecessary terror.