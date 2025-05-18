‘No expiry date for ceasefire’: Army denies scheduled DGMOs’ talks

Clarifying that no talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan are scheduled for Sunday, the Indian Army denied that the ceasefire between the two countries is ending today as suggested by news reports.

“No DGMO talks are scheduled today. As far as continuation of break in hostilities, as decided in DGMOs’ interaction of 12 May are concerned, there is no expiry date to it,” it said in an official statement issued here.

Tension between India and Pakistan escalated following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent people on April 22. In response to the attack, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ – a military offensive against terrorists based in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) , exactly two weeks after the incident.

The Indian armed forces targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and PoK.

The DGMO is a senior army official responsible for overseeing military planning and border operations.

On May 10, India and Pakistan, all of a sudden, agreed to cease all firing and military activity after the Pakistani DGMO called up his Indian counterpart, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on telephone. However, hours after the truce was agreed upon, the Pakistan army violated it at several locations along the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC).

India, after retaliating effectively to the unprovoked attacks, issued a strong warning to Pakistan against any ceasefire violations in future. On May 12, the 0DGMOs of India and Pakistan held crucial talks on issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive action were discussed.

It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas.