No demolition even if one is convicted: SC comes down heavily on ‘bulldozer justice’

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed serious concern over the growing trend of “buldozer justice”, indicating its intention to establish pan-India guidelines on demolition of homes belonging to individuals accused of crimes.

Hearing a batch of petitions challenging this practice in some states, a bench comprising Justice B R Gavai and Justice K V Viswanathan emphasized the need for pan-India guidelines to ensure that legal procedures are followed and fundamental rights are respected.

“How can a house be demolished just because a person is accused? It cannot be demolished even if he is convicted,” Justice Gavai remarked during the hearing.

Advertisement

However, the bench acknowledged that unauthorized constructions could be subject to demolition, but stressed that such actions must strictly adhere to legal protocols.

The Supreme Court invited all parties involved in the case to submit draft suggestions for the proposed guidelines.

Senior Advocate Nachiketa Joshi has been tasked with collating these proposals and presenting them to the court.

“Let us try to resolve this issue on a pan-India basis,” the bench stated, scheduling the next hearing for two weeks from now.

The court’s move comes amid increasing scrutiny of state governments that have used demolition as a punitive measure against those accused of crimes.

In a recent case in Rajasthan, local authorities demolished the rented house in which an accused and his family were living.

Moreover, the opposition also accused the BJP-ruled state of resorting to bulldozer action in cases involving the accused from a particular community.