he Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, said on Monday that no containment zone shall be de-notified till satisfactory vaccination is achieved.

Asad said that protection of public health is a priority and no laxity on Covid-19 SOPs will be tolerated and action as per law will be taken against lockdown violators.

The DC said this while briefing the media on the present Covid situation and the containment measures taken in the district.

Giving details, the DC said that Srinagar district has so far recorded a total of 68,228 Covid-19 cases, out of which 65,220 persons have recovered, while the active caseload in the district stood at 2,194.

He said the district presently has a recovery rate of 95.5 per cent, while its positivity rate has declined to 5.6 per cent.

The DC further said that a mega anti-Covid vaccination drive has been started on Monday by organising ‘Vaccination Melas’ at prime locations in coordination with trade bodies and civil society groups, which witnessed huge response from the general public, including traders, transporters, street vendors and shopkeepers.

Till date, 3,04,672 persons have been covered under the ongoing vaccination drive, the DC said, adding that Srinagar is the third district after Jammu and Baramulla in terms of the number of doses administered so far.

On partial relaxations in lockdown measures, the DC said business establishments have been allowed to carry out their activities on alternate days with strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour.