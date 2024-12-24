No-confidence motion moved by Opposition against him in RS wasn’t even a vegetable-cutting knife: Dhankhar

Expressing anguish over the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against him in the Rajya Sabha recently, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said the notice was not even a vegetable-cutting knife and was rusted.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on December 19 rejected the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Vice-President Dhankhar, calling it “an act of impropriety” to “mar the reputation of the chairman”. At least 60 Rajya Sabha members belonging to the INDIA bloc on December 10 submitted a no confidence motion to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of running the House in a “partisan manner”.

Advertisement

Addressing a gathering of women journalists of the Women Journalist Welfare Trust at Vice-President’s Enclave, Dhankhar spoke for the very first time on the Opposition’s notice for his removal as the Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Advertisement

Dhankhar said, “Just look at the notice against the Vice-President. Just look at the six links they have given. You’ll be shocked. Chandra Shekhar Ji once said, ‘Never use a vegetable-cutting knife for bypass surgery.’ The notice wasn’t even a vegetable-cutting knife; it was rusted. There was haste. When I read it, I was astonished. But what surprised me more was that none of you read it. If you had, you wouldn’t have been able to sleep for days”, he remarked.

The Vice-President further said, “Let me declare why the notice emanated. Any Constitutional position has to be vindicated by commitment to sublimity, sterling qualities, and constitutionalism. We are not in a position to settle scores. Because for the success of democracy, two things are inalienable: expression and dialogue.”

Dhankhar further elaborated that the right to expression is the very definition of democracy and added, “If expression is qualified, compromised, or made subject to coercion, democratic values are flawed. It is antithetical to democratic evolution.”

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of dialogue, stating, “Before you use your vocal cords, allow your ears to entertain the other point of view. Without these two elements, democracy can neither be nurtured nor blossom.”

Cautioning against orchestrated efforts to harm national interests, the Vice-President remarked, “Quite often I have seen for myself, these are fueled in an orchestrated manner by forces that are determined to be inimical to the interest of this country. Their objective is to destroy, brick by brick, our constitutional institutions, slur the presidency, and mind you, who is the President? The first tribal woman to become President of this country”, he remarked.

Reflecting on the state of parliamentary debates, Dhankhar said, “Have you noticed in 10, 20, 30 years, any great debate? Any great contribution made on the floor of the House? We are in the news for the wrong reasons. The pressure has to come from your category. Accountability must be enforced by the media, the only conveyance to the people at large. Media can strike a chord with the people and generate pressure on public representatives.”

Turning his attention to the pivotal role of media, the Vice-President highlighted the responsibility of journalists in shaping narratives and defending Constitutional values.

“Journalism is a tough game. To maintain journalistic ethics, to be investigative, to look at areas the government doesn’t want you to see, a welfare trust and a strong legal body are essential to safeguard your interests,” he said.

The Vice-President lauded the contributions of women journalists and anchors, both in India and globally. “Women journalists bring unparalleled perspectives, and their numbers are growing daily. It is only a matter of time before this field is dominated by women. Your challenges only mean opportunities for you,” he noted.

Dhankhar also spoke about India’s rapid economic progress and the critical role of the media in this transformative journey. “We are now the fifth largest global economy, and Japan and Germany will be overtaken in the next year or two, making us the third largest. To be a developed nation, our income has to go eightfold. A daunting task, but achievable,” he said.

He added, “I have no doubt that in Bharat, which is unusually seeing an ecosystem of hope and possibility, your role is significant. Your challenges only mean opportunities for you. In your profession, you will have to contend with disruptive technologies. You’ll have to contend with it. And learn fast at it. Because narratives are given wings only to generate sensation.”

The Vice-President also addressed the Women’s Reservation Bill, calling it an epochal development. He remarked, “In 2023, after three decades of setbacks where there was intention but no effort, a game-changing constitutional amendment was enacted. One-third reservation for women in state legislatures and the Lok Sabha is a reality. This vertical and horizontal reservation will ensure one-third representation for women in all segments, including SC and ST categories. It is truly an Amrit Kaal for women in Indian democracy.”

Dhankhar underscored the historical significance of the Women’s Reservation Bill debate in Parliament. “Seventeen women parliamentarians presided during the debate, making it a remarkable milestone. Their performance was exemplary,” he said. He also pointed out that over 50 per cent of the Rajya Sabha table is managed by women and that a similar proportion is maintained in the nomination of Vice-Chairpersons each session.