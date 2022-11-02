No bond, but bond-cum-loan pact for Haryana MBBS students now

With MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) students in Haryana government medical colleges protesting against the state government’s bond policy, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced now no student will have to pay any bond amount which comes to around Rs 10 lakh fee at the time of admission to MBBS courses.

After a review meeting regarding the implementation of the state government’s policy regarding encouraging doctors to opt for government service after completing MBBS, Khattar said now students will have to only sign a bond-cum-loan agreement of the amount with the college and the concerned bank.

If the MBBS or and MD (Doctor of Medicine) pass-out students wish to join the service of the state government and serve for a specified period of seven years, then the state government will finance the bond amount.

At the same time, the candidates who do not want to join the government service in Haryana will have to pay the above amount themselves, said the CM.

Khattar said the respective bachelor’s degrees of such students will be issued only after the candidates have met all the financial liabilities. The government has taken this step so that after doing MBBS, students can give their services in government hospitals and serve the people of the state, he said.

The CM said the state government is moving ahead with the aim of providing health facilities to every person, especially the needy.

“During our tenure, the number of medical colleges, dental colleges, homeopathic colleges, nursing colleges, etc has increased. In 2014, there were only 7 medical colleges in the state and MBBS seats were only 700. During our tenure, 6 colleges have been opened and today the number of MBBS seats has increased to 1735,” he added,

The CM said the government plans to open medical colleges in every district. Medical colleges are being built in many districts. As soon as the construction work of these medical colleges is completed, 3000 students will be admitted to MBBS courses, he added.

Khattar said the government has increased MBBS seats and will continue to do the same in future also, so that the shortage of doctors can be met. The State Government aims to achieve a target of one doctor for every 1000 population. This criterion is set by the World Health Organization.