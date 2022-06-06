There should be no animosity between ruling party & opposition: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind today appealed to the ruling party and the opposition in every legislature to maintain healthy political traditions of the country regardless of their ideologies to strengthen democracy.

”In a democracy, there can be differences between the ideologies of the ruling party and the opposition, but there should be no animosity between the two sides,” he said addressing the special session of both Houses of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature in Lucknow.

He noted that the UP Legislature has a proud history of dignified harmony between the ruling party and the opposition, adding people’s representatives have to strengthen the healthy political traditions of the state.

The president said that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar used to say that India did not get the seeds of democracy from the western countries but they were visible in the working of the ‘Sanghas’ formed during the time of Lord Buddha. Even in ancient times, there were examples of such democratic systems in Kaushambi and Shravasti, which were mentioned by Dr Ambedkar in his speech in the Constituent Assembly.

He said the people’s representatives present in the House were the heirs of that ancient democratic heritage. It was a matter of pride for all of them but at the same time, they have the responsibility to carry forward the ideals of Lord Buddha and Dr Ambedkar.

Kovind noted that representation of different sections of the society has become much wider in the present legislature which was a good achievement from the point of view of social inclusion.

He, however, noted that the number of women members in the Legislative Assembly of UP was 47, which is about 12 per cent of the total 403 members. Similarly, out of the present 91 members of the UP Legislative Council, the number of women was five, which was about 5.5 per cent as of today. He said there was a huge potential for increasing the representation of women.

The president said that the legislature was the temple of democracy. the common man considered people’s representatives as the creators of his destiny. The people of UP have expectations from the legislators and they have the most important duty of living up to their expectations.

He reminded them that according to the oath, they were committed to work not only for the entire state but for the entire country apart from their respective regions.