With a day to go for the monsoon session of parliament, it has been decided that no all-party meeting will be held before the monsoon session.

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee has been called today by Speaker to discuss the agenda in the monsoon session, which concludes on October 1.

According to the reports, issues such as the abolition of Question Hour and the curtailing of Zero Hour are likely to be raised in the meeting.

India-China stand-off, contraction in the economy and the handling of the pandemic are some of the key issues to be discussed during the monsoon session of parliament.

However, during the discussion in 2017 on Doklam crisis, the government had refused to speak on the crisis citing national security.

The Lok Sabha Speaker had said that the Members of Parliament will be requested to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before the beginning of the session.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that not only the MPs but all others who are expected to enter the Parliament premises, including officials from ministries, representatives from the media and staff of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats will also be tested for the virus.

The monsoon sessions of the Parliament is set to begin on September 14 and will conclude on October 1.

In the special arrangement amid the Covid crisis, Lok Sabha will sit from 9 AM to 1 PM on the first day and from 3 PM to 7 PM till October 1.

Rajya Sabha will sit from 3 PM to 7 PM the first day and 9 AM to 1 PM the rest of the days. Weekends will be working days.