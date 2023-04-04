NMDC exceeds 41 million tonnes of iron ore production for second consecutive fiscal

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) crossed 41 million tonnes of production of iron ore for the second fiscal in a row.

Producing 14.29 million tonnes of iron ore in the fourth quarter and 5.6 million tonnes in March month of the Financial Year 2022-23, the state miner logged its best-ever Quarter 4 and March month production in the company’s history.

In FY 2022-23, the NMDC produced 41.22 million tonnes and sold 38.25 million tonnes of iron ore despite the highest-ever rainfall of 622 centimeters in the Bailadila region since the NMDC’s inception. In the fourth quarter of this fiscal, the company reported 14.29 MT production which is the highest for any quarter since inception.

The NMDC achieved this production milestone despite the monsoon offset by using vision enhancement technology to mitigate foggy weather, specialised mine liners to avoid jams, and water-absorbent polymers to reduce the moisture content in the ores. Rallying to increase its production capacity, the mining major also enhanced its evacuation capacity in 2022-23.

Commenting on the strong performance, Amitava Mukherjee CMD (Additional Charge) of the NMDC said, “Surpassing 41 MT of iron ore production despite an unprecedented torrential rain encapsulates the NMDC’s strength, resilience, and an unswerving commitment to ensure mineral security. Fuelled by the best ever Q4 production in FY23, the NMDC is entering FY2023-24 with the right momentum.”