NMDC auctions 8337 carat rough diamonds

India’s leading Iron Ore Producer NMDC auctioned more than 8337 carats of rough diamonds produced in its Diamond Mining Project at Majhgawan in Panna, claimed NMDC here on Thursday.

According to the National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (NMDC), in the diamond auction conducted at Surat almost 100% of the offered quantity received bids from the diamond merchants.

NMDC has its diamond mine at Panna in Madhya Pradesh—which accounts for 90% of the total diamond resource for our country, said a senior officer of the MNDC. The Diamond Mining Project at Majhgawan – Panna is the only mechanized diamond mine in the country.

The Project is equipped with the facilities of Ore Processing Plant including heavy media separation unit, X-ray sorter for diamond separation and disposal system for tailings generated. The company has a production capacity of 84,000 carats per year.

“NMDC has been in the sphere of mining for over six decades now. With state of art technology and unparalleled experience, the company has become an entity that balances environmental safety and protection of people around the mines with enhanced production capacity for the nation,” said NMDC CMD Sumit Deb.