Nitish reportedly to have asked all his MLAs to stay put in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reportedly asked all MLAs of his JD-U to stay in Patna for the next 72 hours, sources said on Monday.

While there was no official confirmation of the move from the Janata Dal-United leadership but sources have said that such a direction came directly from the Chief Minister.

The MLAs have also been asked to avoid sharing any information before the media.

The JD-U source has said that the physical presence of MLAs will be needed during the nomination of Rajya Sabha candidates.

More interestingly, Nitish Kumar is going to Rajgir on Tuesday. These two developments have increased the political temperature of Bihar with speculations rife that a major decision would be taken by the Chief Minister.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had called for an all-party meeting on May 27 to discuss the issue of caste-based census. This has also indicated that something may happen in the next 72 hours in Bihar.

In 2017, Nitish Kumar, who was the Chief Minister at the head of the Mahagathbandhan, had gone to Rajgir. When he returned to the state capital, he broke the alliance with the RJD and Congress and formed the government with the help of BJP in Bihar.

Now, he is again going to Rajgir at a time when his political relationship with the saffron party is extremely sour. Political experts believe that he might shift the goal post again.

JD-U currently has 46 MLAs in the 243-member Assembly after the merger of a Lok Janshakti Party MLA. Besides, it has the support of an independent candidate as well.