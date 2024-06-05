Nitish Kumar to attend NDA meeting in Delhi post-election results

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will hold its first meeting in Delhi on Wednesday after the 2024 Lok Sabha election results to discuss the roles and ministerial quotas for the Modi government.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar will also attend the meeting, along with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) National President Chirag Paswan, and Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) National President Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Following the Lok Sabha election results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Nitish on Tuesday, informing him of the meeting called at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Nitish is once again at the centre of politics in the country.

It is worth noting that Bihar CM returned to Patna from Delhi on Monday after meeting with PM Modi.

Out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, the NDA secured 30 seats and the INDIA bloc won nine seats. Independent candidate Pappu Yadav won the remaining one — the Purnia Lok Sabha constituency.

Within Bihar’s NDA, JD(U) secured 12 seats, BJP 12 seats, LJP (R) five seats, and HAM one seat. In the INDIA bloc, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) secured four seats, Congress three seats, and CPI (ML) two seats.

Compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA suffered a loss of nine seats in Bihar. In 2019, the NDA had won 39 seats.

JD(U) lost four, and the BJP lost five seats this time.

JD(U) lost in Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, and Jahanabad, while BJP faced defeat in Patliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Aurangabad, and Sasaram. LJP (R) won all five of its contested seats.

Meanwhile, last time, Congress had won only one seat (Kishanganj), and RJD and CPI (ML) did not win any seats.

Prominent winners in Bihar include Giriraj Singh, Nityanand Rai, Chirag Paswan, Lalan Singh, Misa Bharti, Radha Mohan Singh and Tariq Anwar.

Meanwhile, notable leaders, including RK Singh, Upendra Kushwaha, Rohini Acharya, Raj Kripal Yadav and Pawan Singh, lost the electoral battle.

Now all eyes are on the Delhi meeting, as allies in the NDA will decide on the third term of the BJP-led government at the Centre.