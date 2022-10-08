As the central agency filed a chargesheet against 16 people, including Lalu Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi on Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar got in defence of the Former CM and his family.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a chargesheet in the alleged job scam during Lalu’s tenure as Railway Minister in the Congress-led UPA government, over 10 years ago.

Taking a jibe at the Centre government, Nitish said, “there’s nothing left in the case” and named it just a political revenge by the BJP, which is going after the Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch only because their parties have joined forces against them.

“What happened 5 years ago? We parted ways (with RJD). Nothing happened (in this case). I’ve seen everything, there’s nothing there. Now that we are not with the BJP, they have started it again. They do whatever they feel like, what can we do?” he asserted in a conversation with reporters.

The Central agency had filed the FIR on May 18 against the husband-wife and two of their daughters, Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, and 12 more people, who got jobs in the railways. Most of them are out on bail.

According to the FIR, Lalu Prasad Yadav is accused of getting over 1 lakh square feet of land belonging to job aspirants’ families in Patna transferred to his family in return for jobs.

Meanwhile, the RJD leaders along with Nitish have maintained trhe same stance; calling the CBI case, and several other cases against the Yadav family “a political ploy of the BJP’s central government”.

Tejashwi Yadav recently became deputy to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar after the latter broke alliance with the BJP and got back with RJD.