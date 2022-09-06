Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday alleged that the state’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is on a political tour in the national capital while the people of Bihar have been facing a flood.

In a conversation with ANI, Sushil Modi said that Bihar is drowning in floods and the Chief Minister has arrived National Capital on political Tourism. He counted the previous arrivals of the CMs of other states to Delhi by mentioning that before this, Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) travelled to six states while West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also camped in Delhi many times. “Now Nitish ji has come, the Lok Sabha election is approaching so Nitish Kumar has come to Delhi on political tourism,” he said.

The water level of River Ganga was reportedly increasing on Saturday, which resulted in flood situations in Bhagalpur city as it even entered the university and colleges.

“This is not going to yield any results and these people have the mindset of the 90s, they repeatedly remember the government of United Front, National Front, Deve Gowda, Inder Kumar Gujral. India has come a long way from that era but they are still living in the 90s mentality. Left Parties have lost their existence from the entire country except for Kerala,” the Rajya Sabha MP told ANI.

On Nitish Kumar saying that he is not even a claimant and he does not even desire the PM candidature, BJP’s Upper House MP from Bihar further said, “See, he is excited to become the Prime Minister of India (Mann me to laddu fut raha hai PM banne ke liye ) as they are raising slogans, installing posters but he has come on the back foot and they feel that if he would speak for the Prime Minister’s post from now on, a problem might arise for non accepting him. Will Arvind Kejriwal accept Rahul Gandhi? Will anyone accepts Mamata Banerjee? Who will accept Nitish Kumar?” he added.

Various posters of Nitish Kumar projecting him as a prime ministerial candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha election were seen in Patna on Thursday, which promised good governance, and gave the slogan ‘Pradesh mein dikha, desh mein dikhega’.

Taking a swipe at BJP, another poster carried the caption, “Jumla Nahi Haqiqat Hai” (No lies only reality).

Sushil Modi further asserted, “This is not the BJP of 2014, this is the BJP of 2024 and the popularity of Narendra Modi is increasing continuously so Nitish Kumar would not be able to unite the opposition parties even if he puts in lakhs of efforts.”

“He has come to Delhi on political tourism to stay in the media,” Former Deputy CM Bihar added.

Nitish Kumar arrived Delhi on Monday afternoon to work for Opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as it is his first visit after he broke his alliance with the BJP and joined hands with Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and other parties to form a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government in Bihar.