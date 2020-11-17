Newly sworn-in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday allocated portfolios just a day after taking the oath for a new term along with his ministerial colleagues.

Governor Phagu Chauhan had sworn-in a 14-member council of ministers on Monday in Patna, including two Deputy Chief Ministers, Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, both from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Nitish Kumar has kept the much sought after home ministry with himself even though speculations were rife that the dominant partner, the BJP, would be going for the coveted ministry.

Apart from home, Nitish has kept general administration, vigilance and three more departments.

Tarkishore Prasad, the Deputy Chief Minister, has got finance, commercial tax, environment, forest and disaster management, urban development and information technology departments. Almost all of these were earlier handled by Sushil Kumar Modi of the BJP, the former Deputy Chief Minister.

Renu Devi, the other Deputy Chief Minister, got panchayati raj, backward classes development, ECB and industry portfolios.

Ashok Chaudhary got the charge of building construction, social welfare, minority affairs, and Mewa Lal Chaudhary got the education portfolio.

Mewa Lal Chaudhary could not get a post in the previous government after his name cropped up in an alleged scam in the recruitment of lecturers in an agriculture university.

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary got the charge of rural development, rural engineering, water resources, information and broadcasting and parliamentary affairs.

Sheela Kumari got transport, and Santosh Kumar Sharan SC/ST affairs and minor irrigation.

Mukesh Sahani is the new Minister for animal husbandry and fisheries. Mangal Pandey has retained the health portfolio, apart from road construction, art and culture. Amrendra Pratap Singh has got the agriculture, cooperatives and sugarcane portfolios.

Ram Preet Paswan has got the charge of public health engineering and Ram Surat Kumar the revenue and law portfolios and Jivesh Kumar will shoulder the responsibility of tourism, mines and labour departments.