Nitin Gadkari to launch multiple projects in Nagpur today

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate multiple projects in Nagpur on Sunday.

Gadkari will perform the Bhoomipujan ceremony of Genetic Bio-Sciences Private Limited in Nagpur at 11 am, the office of Gadkari informed in a tweet on Saturday.

Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari ji's public schedule for 2 January 2022 in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/FXKW6qOpoR — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) January 1, 2022

Later, at noon, he will perform Bhoomipujan and inauguration of various development projects organized by Nagar Parishad, Katol.

The Minister will also inaugurate Pohekar Multi-speciality Dental Hospital at 01:45 PM, following which, he will inaugurate Oxygen Plant at Chaudhary Hospital in Nagpur at 6 PM.