Nitin Gadkari to launch multiple projects in Nagpur today

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate multiple projects in Nagpur on Sunday.

SNS | New Delhi | January 2, 2022 8:36 am

(file photo)

Gadkari will perform the Bhoomipujan ceremony of Genetic Bio-Sciences Private Limited in Nagpur at 11 am, the office of Gadkari informed in a tweet on Saturday.

Later, at noon, he will perform Bhoomipujan and inauguration of various development projects organized by Nagar Parishad, Katol.

The Minister will also inaugurate Pohekar Multi-speciality Dental Hospital at 01:45 PM, following which, he will inaugurate Oxygen Plant at Chaudhary Hospital in Nagpur at 6 PM.

