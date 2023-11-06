NITI Aayog launches special campaign 3.0 with impetus on disposal of pendency

Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s vision and mission to institutionalise Swachhta and minimize pendency in Government, NITI Aayog launched the Special Campaign 3.0 (implementation phase) from 2nd October to 31st October 2023 with special impetus on disposal of pendency, better space management and making the environment and government infrastructures clean and green.

This comprehensive campaign spanned two distinct phases and exemplified our commitment to efficient governance and public service:

1. Preparatory Phase (15th to 30th September, 2023) : During this preparatory phase, NITI Aayog identified 10103 files for review, 15 Pending Public Grievance Petitions, 9 Parliament Assurances and office spaces for cleanliness & improved space management, all set for disposition during Special Campaign 3.0 from 2nd October, 2023 to 31st October, 2023.

2. Implementation Phase (2nd October to 31st October, 2023) : In the subsequent phase, NITI Aayog successfully disposed of 100% of the 15 Pending Public Grievance Petitions and 2 Parliament Assurances. A total of 5075 files were reviewed, out of which, 3617 files were weeded out. Furthermore, cleanliness activities were undertaken in office spaces, outdoor premises, record room and Departmental Canteen. It is particularly noteworthy that approximately 5124 sqft. of the space was freed by way of disposal of files and improvements in office space management, contributing to more environmentally responsible workspace and surroundings.

The Campaign was fittingly augmented by the Swachhta Hi Seva Campaign 2023 in NITI Aayog from 17th September to 2nd October, 2023 wherein the Department undertook the following activities:

i. Inspection of Record Room in NITI Aayog by the senior Officers with special emphasis on File reviewing, Weeding out & Digitisation of old records and disposal of scrap;

ii. Cleanliness Awareness Campaign for generating awareness amongst Officers/Staff of NITI Aayog;

iii. Cleanliness Drive in NITI Aayog Office Premises;

iv. Deep Cleaning of NITI Aayog Departmental Canteen;

v. Hon’ble Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog administered the Swachhta Pledge to NITI Aayog staff, followed by the Cleanliness Drive of NITI Aayog outdoor campus led by the Hon’ble Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog (Shri Suman K. Bery); the Hon’ble Member, NITI Aayog (Shri V. K. Saraswat); and the CEO, NITI Aayog (Shri B. V. R. Subramaniam).