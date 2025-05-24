NITI Aayog Governing Council meet an exercise in hypocrisy, diversion: Jairam Ramesh

Congress general Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday asserted that the meeting of the Governing Council of the NITI Aayog is “yet another exercise in hypocrisy and diversion.”

The 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog under the theme: ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat 2047,’ is being chaired today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Today’s meeting of the नीती आयोग (Niti Aayog) – अयोग्य (Aayog) body if ever there was one – is yet another exercise in hypocrisy and diversion,” Mr Ramesh alleged.

Posing six pertinent questions to the government, the Congress leader asked: “What sort of Viksit Bharat is it where not only is freedom of speech under threat but freedom after speech is also endangered?” and “What sort of Viksit Bharat will it be if those in power themselve destroy the bonds of social harmony by their malicious words and deeds?”

“Today the Governing Council of the NITI Aayog meets under the chairmanship of the PM. It will reportedly review progress on the so-called Viksit Bharat goal,” said the Congress leader questioning further:

“What sort of Viksit Bharat will it be if those in power subvert Parliament, judiciary, universities, media, and Constitutional and statutory authorities to fulfil their nefarious goals?”

“What sort of Viksit Bharat will it be if the values that India has always stood for are systematically assaulted in the full glare of the world?”

“What sort of Viksit Bharat will it be with sharpening economic disparities and inequalities even as wealth continues to accumulate in the hands of a few?”

“What sort of Viksit Bharat will it be if India’s glorious diversities are deliberately sought to be insulted and erased?