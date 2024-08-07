Nishad community representatives meet CM in Ayodhya

Representatives of the Nishad community met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday morning in Ayodhya and expressed their satisfaction with the actions taken by his government in response to the gangrape case in Bhadarsa town.

During the 15-minute meeting, the Chief Minister assured the community that the perpetrators of the heinous crime against the girl would receive the strictest possible punishment, with no leniency. The Nishad community representatives expressed their support for the measures being taken against the accused SP leader.

In the Bhadarsa town gangrape case involving a minor, SP leader Moid Khan, a close aide of Faizabad MP Avdhesh Prasad, and his servant Raju have been arrested by the police.

It is worth noting that during the recent Monsoon session of the assembly, Yogi Adityanath condemned the incident and promised that the perpetrators would face justice. He also criticized the Samajwadi Party for being lenient towards the accused. The Chief Minister met with the victim’s mother, assuring her of stringent action against those responsible.

Following the CM’s instructions, a member of the State Child Protection Commission visited the victim and her family to offer support. Additionally, an immediate financial aid of Rs 5 lakh was provided by the Chief Minister to assist the victim’s family. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s representative board also met with the victim’s family, assuring them of firm action against the culprits by the Yogi government.

In light of the seriousness of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the suspension of Purakalandar police station in-charge Ratan Sharma and Bhadarsha outpost in-charge Akhilesh Gupta.

An investigation into the properties of the main accused, SP leader Moid Khan, was also initiated. The Revenue Department has since identified about half a dozen illegal properties belonging to Khan.

Additionally, the Yogi government has taken action against illegal construction at Khan’s bakery, with a bulldozer demolishing these unauthorized structures.

It is anticipated that further demolition of Khan’s other properties may follow. Moreover, a case has been filed against three individuals, including the chairman of Bhadarsha Nagar Panchayat, for threatening the victim and her family.

Representatives of the Nishad community who came to thank the Chief Minister for the assistance provided to the rape victim and her family included Mahant Ramsevak Das Nishad, Anju Nishad, Durga Prasad Nishad, Sandeep Nishad, Manjeet Nishad, Asharam Nishad, and Vishnu Nishad.

Meanwhile, following the meeting with the Nishad community delegation in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister emphasized that the safety of the victim and her family is the government’s top priority.

On the social media platform X, he stated, “Today, a social delegation met with us in Shri Ayodhya Dham regarding the minor victim from the Bhadarsa area. Rest assured, we are committed to ensuring justice for the victim in every circumstance.

The safety of the victim and her family remains our highest priority. Our government stands with the victim’s family with utmost dedication and sensitivity. The strictest action will be taken against the culprits of this incident, which has brought shame to humanity.”