Nirmala Sitharaman’s kin arrested for causing fatal accident in TN

A relative of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been arrested for allegedly causing a fatal road accident on Sunday morning near Olakur in Villupuram district in which a 39-year-old man had died.

The Villupuram district police, in a media release said, the accused Aravind (32), hailing from Chennai, is a nephew of Sitharaman. He was arrested following scrutiny of CCTV footage in the GST road.

Advertisement

He has been taken to Olakkur police station for inquiry.

Advertisement

The incident occurred when the deceased, D Narayanasamy (39) and his wife, Meena (31), of Konganathal village, were proceeding in a scooty to the famed Melmalayanur temple in a scooty. Melmalayanur is an important pilgrim centre which draws huge crowds from far and near.

When the couple were nearing the Ongur bridge, a rashly driven car coming towards Chennai in the opposite direction, had hit the scooty, leaving the duo in a pool of blood and sped away. While the husband died on the spot, the wife is battling for life at the Acharapakkam Government hospital, the release said.

On a complaint by D Krishnan, elder brother of the deceased, the Olakkur police registered a case and zeroed in on the accused after scrutinising CCTV footage. The accused Ashwin, a resident of AGS colony in Chennai, was driving an Audi involved in the accident, police said adding that he is the son of Sitharaman’s mother’s younger sister.