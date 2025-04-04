Nirmal NR-426 Kerala lottery result for April 4, 2025: Who won the ₹70 lakh jackpot?

The Kerala Lottery Department has officially announced the results for the much-anticipated Nirmal NR-426 draw held on Friday, April 4, 2025.

The lucky draw, which takes place every Friday at 3 PM, was conducted at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, with lakhs of hopeful participants eagerly awaiting the outcome.

This week’s Nirmal NR-426 draw followed its regular format, involving 12 ticket series and an extensive ticket pool of 108 lakh numbers. As always, the top prize had people on the edge of their seats, offering a whopping ₹70 lakh to the lucky winner.

Kerala lottery (April 4, 2025) ₹70 lakh first prize winner

And the ticket that changed someone’s life today? It’s NM 216211. If you hold this ticket, congratulations — you’re now ₹70 lakh richer!

The Kerala Lottery Department advises the winner to immediately verify the ticket with the official results and contact the nearest lottery office for claim procedures.

Second prize winner bags ₹10 lakh

The second prize, a still jaw-dropping ₹10 lakh, went to ticket number NH 138840. Another life-transforming win!

Third prize winners take home ₹1 lakh each

A total of 12 tickets have been awarded the third prize, with each winning ₹1 lakh. The lucky ticket numbers are:

1. NA 380009

2. NB 988427

3. NC 727149

4. ND 950943

5. NE 937056

6. NF 767740

7. NG 130107

8. NH 253592

9. NJ 773096

10. NK 390650

11. NL 814980

12. NM 615504

Each of these ticket holders is advised to cross-verify their ticket numbers with the official announcement and complete the necessary claim process within the specified timeframe.

About the Nirmal NR-426 Kerala lottery (April 4, 2025)

The Nirmal Lottery is one of the seven regular weekly lotteries run by the Kerala State Lottery Department. With its Friday draw, it has become a favorite among lottery players across the state.

The lottery operates with a rotating series system, which may change every week.

The draw aims not just to offer massive rewards but also to contribute to government welfare funds through legal and transparent means.

The tickets are affordable and widely available, making the Kerala Lottery accessible to people from all walks of life. But with great excitement comes responsibility. The Kerala government reminds participants to play wisely and within limits.

If your number is on the winners list, the next step is to verify your ticket at an authorized Kerala lottery office. Major prize winners (over ₹1 lakh) must present their tickets at the Kerala State Lottery Directorate, along with valid ID proof and bank details. Prize money is subject to tax deductions as per government rules.