Nipah virus alert in Kerala after 2 deaths reported

The Nipah virus (NiV) is suspected of being the cause of two “unnatural” deaths in the Kozhikode district on Monday night, prompting the Kerala health department to issue a health alert.

The family of one of the deceased is also admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), according to state health minister Veena George.

According to sources, the two fatalities were checked into a private hospital in the Kozhikode area.

Advertisement

The district’s predicament was discussed at a high-level meeting earlier on Monday by the state health minister.

Kozhikode and Malappuram districts announced the first Nipah virus outbreak in south India in 2018. Since then, a significant outbreak occurred in the district in 2021.

What is Nipah virus

The Nipah virus infection is a zoonotic disease that can be contracted by humans from animals, contaminated food, or other people, and is brought on by fruit bats, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The virus can kill not just humans but other animals.

According to the World Health Organisation WHO, the virus can also cause serious illness in pigs and other animals, costing farmers a great deal of money. The WHO noted on its website that the Nipah virus affects a broad variety of animals and can lead to serious illness and even death in humans, despite the fact that there have only been a few confirmed outbreaks in Asia.

The virus can cause serious issues like deadly encephalitis and acute respiratory sickness in those who are affected. Similar to Covid-19, the Nipah virus causes coughing, sore throats, dizziness, sleepiness, muscle discomfort, fatigue, encephalitis (brain swelling), headaches, stiff necks, sensitivity to light, confusion, and seizures.

Although the virus has no known cure, one can take measures like not eating fruits that have fallen to the ground, not feeding pigs, and keeping fruit bats away.