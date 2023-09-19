Nipah outbreak under control but threat is not over yet: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that though the Nipah outbreak in the state has been brought under control, it is too early to say the state is completely out of danger.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who met the media after a gap of seven months, said the Nipah outbreak reported from Kozhikode district is under control but “we should not be complacent. The threat of the infectious disease is not over yet.”

“Though we were able to bring under control the spread of the virus, it is not possible to rule out the chance of a second wave of the Nipah outbreak,” he said.

As regards to the monthly pay-off controversy, the Chief Minister did not give a clear answer to the questions of media persons, whether Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) paid money to his daughter Veena’s organization without providing any service.

He said the abbreviation ‘PV’ mentioned in the controversial diary of CMRL has nothing to do with him. “PV referred to in the diary is not related to me,” he said.

It has been reported that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), the company which has come under scrutiny for paying Rs 1.72 crore to Veena Vijayan and her company, Exalogic Solutions, despite not rendering any services, has also allegedly paid Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other United Democratic Front (UDF) politicians.

Terming the incident of caste discrimination faced by state Devaswom Minister Radhkrishnan at a temple in the state as “shocking,” CM Vijayan said that follow-up action on the matter will be taken after discussing the matter with the minister.

”What happened at the temple was something which we could not believe would take place in our state,” he said.