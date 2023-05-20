Nine-year-old trapped in 70-foot deep borewell rescued near Jaipur

A nine-year-old boy fell stuck in a 70-foot deep borewell at Kurion-Ka-Baas near Jaipur. He was rescued by a joint operation of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) after six hours of struggle.

Akshit, who had come to spend summer vacation with his maternal uncle, was roaming in the Bhojpur Kala farm area when he suddenly fell into the borewell, Raj Kumar Gupta, Additional DGP-SDRF, said.

After getting information about the mishap, an NDRF team arrived at the spot and started digging a parallel pit to rescue the trapped boy. But the boy could be rescued by the SDRF rescuers who pulled him out with the help of a net.

After his rescue, the boy was rushed to a nearby government hospital for check up and treatment, if required, Gupta said.