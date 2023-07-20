Nine killed, dozen hurt as Jaguar rams into crowd

In a horrific accident in the western periphery of Ahmedabad, at least nine people were killed and nearly a dozen others were injured.

First, an SUV had rammed into a dumper from behind on the Iskcon flyover of the Sarkhej Gandhinagar highway (SG Highway) late on Wednesday night. As passersby rushed to help the injured in the accident involving the SUV a speeding Jaguar car rammed into them at a very high speed.

The driver of the Jaguar car, Tathya Patel, is also among the injured. The police said that he would be arrested for causing death and injuries due to reckless driving.

Some eye-witnesses said that the Jaguar was being driven at a very high speed, nearly 120 kilometre per hour. The impact of the Jaguar hitting the crowd was such that some of the victims were thrown about 20 to 25 feet away.

The bodies of the victims were taken to the Sola Civil Hospital, about six kilometres north on the same highway.