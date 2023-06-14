Nine killed, 10 injured, curfew extended, Peace Committee not desired reiterates Manipur Tribal Forum

In the middle of the unrest and fearful environment in the northeastern state of Manipur in India, where there have been ethnic clashes going on, nine persons were killed again today afternoon while about 10 were reportedly found injured. The curfew was extended in several parts of the state again.

The Statesman exclusively reported this morning that the Manipur Tribal Forum is not so upbeat with the announcement of the Peace Committee as they believe that the violence remains unchecked.

Manipur Tribal Forum (MTF) of the Delhi chapter claimed that the peace committee is not desirable and there is no point in constituting a peace committee unless there is a complete check on the unannounced attacks.

The MTF claimed that the state once again witnessed firing yesterday and they are apparently fearful that it will not stop. Speaking to The Statesman, co-convener of MTF, V Naulakh said, “This is what I was pointing out in the morning. The environment has sadly not improved even an inch after the visit of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This is the reason we were not looking forward to the peace committee with a lot of hope”.

The Statesman reported in the morning that the violence has not stopped. There are villages where the violence took place even after the progress in peace talks.

MTF allegedly claimed that they are in constant touch with the state tribal forum. MTF allegedly claimed that Kuki tribal villages were burnt down last night. MTF alleged that these Kuki tribal villages have been burned down by the Meitei lepun, arambai tenggol terrorist, and state police commandos altogether, and thousands of people are homeless. Further Naulakh said, “Action speaks louder than words”- So far the tribal communities are only living on words. They will gain confidence only if the state and central government will solve the issue in a way that will give them hope that there will be light at the end of the tunnel”.

The tribal communities reiterated alleging that the communities are disappointed by the security forces. The MTF joining the claim of the communities said, “We are at the receiving end. We need to be heard. And a single round of talk will not solve the problem. We need constant dialogue. And there should be a constant process that will help the communities and the authorities”.

There is an age-old conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the region. Meitei is the Hindu group that has maximum representation in the assembly. The Meitei community’s support allowed the Bharatiya Janata Party to form a government. Kuki follows Christianity. The Kukis live in the hills of Manipur while Meitei communities live in the plains of the region.

The Meitei community wants to be included in the scheduled tribe category while the Kuki Community of Manipur has been in the scheduled tribe category since 1950. This difference is becoming wider by the day. And this has been the bone of contention and turned the situation volatile.