Nine devotees, including 6 women, killed in vehicle-collision in Karauli district of Rajasthan

Nine devotees, including six women, were killed and four others injured when a SUV in which they were travelling, collided with a stone-laden truck near Dindapura village in Rajasthan’s Karauli district headquarters.

The SUV, full of devotees, was returning to Khirkan village of Mandrayal after visiting Kailadevi temple at 5:30 pm Monday . It collided with the truck in Karauli’s Sadar Police station area, District Collector Neelabh Saxena told The Statesman this morning.

The family of Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh had bought a new vehicle and went to KailaDevi temple for Puja and offerings.

Four seriously injured devotees were referred to SMS hospital in Jaipur late last night and one of them was still very critical and put on a ventilator, the DM said on Tuesday.

The truck was filled with stones. Nearby villagers rushed to the spot after hearing screaming and shouting at the accident site. The injured and the dead were extracted from the car with a lot of effort. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of Karauli for postmortem and were being identified till this morning, the collector said.