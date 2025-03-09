NIHFW frontrunner in conducting training, research, capacity-building activities: Nadda

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda said here on Sunday that the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) is the frontrunner in conducting training, research, and capacity-building activities for the public health professionals, policy makers and administrators in the country.

Addressing the 48th Annual Day celebrations of the NIHFW virtually, the minister said that the institute’s commitment to capacity-building is evident through its introduction of doctoral and master’s programs in public health, addressing the urgent need for qualified professionals.

He said the NIHFW’s research initiatives and assessment of various government programs have significantly contributed to evidence-based policymaking.

The minister lauded NIHFW for its relevant research activities and the online platform, SAKSHAM- Media Lab for Digital Learning for creating content related to health which reflects the Institute’s commitment to modernize healthcare education outreach.

He added that this facility will be a ‘game-changer’ in enabling digital learning and making healthcare knowledge accessible across the country.”

Highlighting the importance of the National Cold Chain and Vaccine Management Resource Centre (NCCVMRC) in the Institute, Nadda said, “The Centre is doing a tremendous job of capacity-building of professionals related to providing the services. It is being upgraded into an international centre for excellence. This expansion is a testament to India’s leadership in immunization and supply-chain, not just within the country but globally also.”

“Let us all reaffirm our commitment to ensure ‘health for all’ and strengthening our public health institutions,” the Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel praised the NIHFW’s robust training models that also include strengthening the healthcare landscape through training of healthcare professionals and preparing them for complex challenges like epidemic and emergency preparedness, anti-microbial resistance and climate change.

She also commended the institute for continuously updating its faculty with the knowledge of newest technologies and trends in education and research.