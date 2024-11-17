Nigeria is the biggest democracy in Africa: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India and Nigeria have similarities in democracy, diversity and the energy of demography.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Nigeria’s Abuja, Prime Minister Modi said, “Our Indian diaspora has succeeded globally and this makes us all very proud.”

He said India and Nigeria are connected by commitment to democratic principles, celebration of diversity and demography. “India is the mother of democracy. Nigeria is the biggest democracy in Africa, ” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said India’s strides are being admired globally. “The people of India have powered the nation to new heights. Indians have gone out of their comfort zone and done wonders. The StartUp sector is one example,” he said.

“When it comes to furthering growth, prosperity and democracy, India is a ray of hope for the world. We have always worked to further humanitarian spirit,” Modi said.

Stepping out of the comfort zone, innovating and creating new paths – this has become the very essence of today’s India, the Prime Minister said.

“A confident India has embarked on a new journey today. The goal is clear – to build a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Whenever a challenge arises anywhere in the world, India rises as the first responder to extend its support, Modi said.

Over the years, India has made every possible effort to raise Africa’s voice on global platforms.

“When India assumed the presidency of G20 for the first time, we did everything to make the African Union a permanent member, and India succeeded in that. I am happy that every member country of G 20 supported India’s step. Nigeria, being the guest member of G-20, witnessed that historic moment,” Modi said.

Earlier, the Indian diaspora in Nigeria warmly welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he landed in the country for his state visit.

PM Modi is on a state visit to Nigeria from November 17-18.

The visit by PM Modi is the first by a Prime Minister of India to Nigeria in 17 years.

PM Modi is on a three-nation tour to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana scheduled from November 17 to November 21.