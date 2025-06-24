NIA takes custody of top ULFA(I) leader Rupam Asom

The National Investigation Agency has taken custody of United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) brigadier Rupam Asom alias Kant Borah, thus intensifying its probe, officials said on Tuesday.

The senior ULFA(I) commander, apprehended by Tinsukia police earlier this week, was handed over to the NIA after preliminary questioning.

He is currently being interrogated at the agency’s Sonapur office near Guwahati.

Officials confirmed that he has been undergoing sustained questioning over the past three days.

Rupam Asom is believed to have played a key role in multiple incidents of armed violence, including murder, abduction, and attacks on security forces, particularly in Upper Assam.

His name figures prominently in several NIA case files, many of which had gone cold due to his prolonged period of hiding in camps across the Indo-Myanmar border.

Sources within the security establishment suggest that his capture marks a critical breakthrough in the agency’s multi-pronged crackdown on insurgent groups operating in the Northeast.

With his formal custody now secured, the NIA has reopened several stalled investigations related to the outfit’s violent activities over the past decade.

The agency is especially interested in uncovering details about ULFA(I)’s transborder linkages, especially with other Northeast-based insurgent groups and networks in Myanmar and China.

His interrogation, officials believe, could shed light on arms procurement routes, financial channels, and the group’s recent recruitment drives targeting vulnerable youth in Assam’s rural districts.

Though the NIA has yet to formally announce the specific charges under which Rupam Asom will be produced in court, officials said new developments are expected soon.

ULFA(I), led by Paresh Baruah, has continued to reject peace talks with the government, unlike the pro-talks faction that laid down arms in 2011.

The group remains active in select districts and continues to maintain a presence across the porous Indo-Myanmar border.