NIA summons 40 teachers in Kashmir target killings probe

Following civilian target killings in Srinagar, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned 40 teachers on Sunday at its Church Lane office.

Top officials of the IB, including Tapan Deka, the head of counter terrorism wing in the agency are camping in Srinagar under the directions of the Union home minister Amit Shah, who has taken a serious note of the civilian killings by the terrorists.

“The home minister has made it clear to the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha that unless the terrorists involved in these killings are quickly brought to justice, many heads will roll in the UT,” top sources said.

The J&K Police have already detained over 400 people with known links to the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat and other terror outfits in the past in connection with the FIRs lodged at different police stations pertaining to the civilian killings in the Valley.

The NIA has taken over the investigation into the murders of principal Supinder Kour and teacher Deepak Chand, who were killed by terrorists inside the school premises in the Eidgah area of Srinagar city.