NIA raids seven places in terror funding case in J&K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Monday, conducted searches at the Doda and Jammu districts in pursuit of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) J&K terror funding case.

NIA source said that the agency conducted searches at premises of six suspects in the Doda district and one suspect in the Jammu district of the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir in the case pertaining to Jamaat-e-Islami J&K, which even after its declaration as Unlawful Association in 2019, continued to raise funds in various forms purportedly for charitable purposes.

These funds were, however, been diverted to terrorist organisations, such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba, etc. for promoting terrorist activities in Kashmir valley as well as the rest of India. The case was registered suo-moto on 5 February 2021. Chargesheet has earlier been filed against 4 persons in the case.

The searches conducted today led to recovery of incriminating literature, receipts of funds raised by JEI J&K, bank and property related documents, and electronic devices. Further investigations in the case are in progress, said NIA.