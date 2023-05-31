NIA raids in Karnataka linked to PFI allegedly plotting to assassinate PM Modi

The Dakshina Kannada district of Bengaluru has become a target of numerous raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The raids by the NIA on Wednesday are related to an alleged plot by the outlawed group Popular Front of India (PFI) to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Patna in July 2022.

In addition, the NIA detained four individuals from the villages of Puttur, Kurnadka, Taripadpu, and Kumbra. Mohammed Haris Kumbra, Sajjad Hussain Kodimbadi, Faizal Ahmed Tarigudde, and Samshuddin Kurnadka have been named as the suspects.

In its remand notice issued against PFI member Shafeeque Payeth last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that the PFI had planned to assassinate PM Modi during his visit to Patna on July 12, 2022. The PFI was allegedly planning terror modules and other attacks, according to the ED.16 locations are being searched by NIA agents, including the Dakshina Kannada district’s Beltangadi, Puttur, Bantwala, Uppinangadi, and Venura. The raids are part of an investigation into the outlawed organization’s plan to assassinate Prime Minister Modi at a rally in Bihar on July 12, 2022. Officials are using the assistance of the local police to verify documents at 16 locations, according to the sources.

Homes, offices, and medical facilities connected to PFI activists were concurrently searched in Mangaluru, Puttur, Beltangady, Uppinangady, Venur, and Bantwal.PFI is said to have gotten funding from Gulf nations to plan terrorist attacks in India. The PFI hawala money network in South India is the target of the raids, which aim to disrupt it.

Following raids in the Phulwari Sharif area last year in 2022, five persons were detained in Patna for engaging in anti-national activities. Several damaging documents, including PFI’s ‘Mission 2047,’ which is said to have had Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its radar, were also recovered as a result of the raids.

PFI is said to have gotten funding from Gulf nations to plan terrorist attacks in India. The PFI hawala money network in South India is the target of the raids, which aim to disrupt it.

Following raids in the Phulwari Sharif area last year in 2022, five persons were detained in Patna for engaging in anti-national activities.

Several damaging documents, including PFI’s ‘Mission 2047,’ which is said to have had Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its radar, were also recovered as a result of the raids. A team of NIA officials travelled to the Dakshina Kannada area on the trail of an inquiry because, according to NIA sources, there may be a potential that their network is present in the Dakshin Kannada district.