NIA conducts raids in Chhattisgarh over alleged Maoist links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a series of raids in Kanker district, southern Chhattisgarh, targeting the homes of three individuals, including a local journalist, over suspected connections to Maoist activities.

The NIA team supported by a significant police force conducted search operation in Useli village under the Aamabeda police station jurisdiction.

Among those under scrutiny is local journalist Virendra Patel, who was not present at his residence during the raid.

According to sources, the NIA suspects that Patel and a Congress leader have been aiding Maoists in the region. Acting on intelligence inputs, the NIA initiated searches on Saturday, with the investigation expected to reveal significant information in the coming days.

Local police have been stationed outside the homes of the three individuals under investigation.

Reports indicate that the NIA team arrived in Kanker late at night and began searches at around 4 AM in the Maoist-affected Aamabeda region, working alongside local authorities.

The operation has been closely coordinated with local law enforcement, though details remain scarce.

Residents of the village reported that the NIA team arrived unexpectedly and conducted house-to-house inquiries, with particular attention paid to the journalist’s home.

However, no official statement has been made regarding any findings from the search so far.

This is not the first time the NIA has focused on the Aamabeda region. On June 26, 2024, the agency conducted similar raids across several locations in the area, arresting two individuals and seizing incriminating documents, mobile phones, printers, and cash.

The case originally came to light on February 5, 2024, when Kanker police registered a complaint, which was later handed over to the NIA on February 22. Since then, the agency has been actively investigating suspected Maoist links, conducting multiple raids as part of their probe. Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.