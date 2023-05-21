NIA arrests Kashmir-based Jaish-e-Mohammad operative in terror conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested a Kashmir-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operative for his involvement in a terror conspiracy case in Jammu and Kashmir.

NIA arrested Mohd Ubaid Malik, a resident of Kupwara district in Kashmir, based on inputs that he was in constant touch with a Pakistan-based JeM Commander.

“Investigations have revealed that the accused was passing on secret information, especially regarding the movement of troops and security forces, to the Pakistan-based Commander,” said the NIA.

The arrest comes as part of the crackdown by NIA against the conspiracies being hatched by proscribed terrorist organizations based across the border to destabilize India through terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA also recovered from the accused’s possession various incriminating documents showing his involvement in the furtherance of terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The case was registered by the NIA suo-moto on June 21 last year. It is related to the conspiracies hatched by cadres and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of various proscribed terrorist organizations in cohorts with their commanders based in Pakistan.

“It involves collection and distribution of huge consignments of narcotics, cash, weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), including remote control operated sticky bombs and magnetic bombs,” said the NIA.

“The IEDs and explosives are often being delivered over drones and are also being assembled locally, in order to execute terrorist attacks in J&K, as per the NIA investigations. The attacks are mainly targeted at the minorities and security forces personnel.”

The conspiracies are being hatched both physically and in cyberspace over encrypted social media applications, with the overarching aim of disturbing peace and communal harmony, engaging in terrorist acts, and waging a war against the Government of India, the anti-terror further said.