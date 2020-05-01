The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday made arrested an alleged arms dealer, who is also a former BJP sarpanch from south Kashmir’s Shopian, in connection with a case related to suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh who was caught while ferrying terrorists outside the Kashmir valley.

The accused, identified as Tariq Mir, a resident of Maldoora of Shopian district in south Kashmir, was the fifth person arrested in the case which came to light when Singh was arrested along with three terrorists including a most wanted Hizbul Mujahideen commander in January this year.

Mir was elected as Sarpanch in 2011. The Hindu reports, an official said the NIA had raided multiple locations in February and Mir’s house was one of them, but he was not arrested then. Panchayat elections could not be held in the district in 2018 due to prevailing law and order situation. Around 20,000 panchayat seats are vacant mostly in South Kashmir.

The NIA produced him before a special court in Jammu that remanded him to six days in the agency’s custody after it was alleged that he had been indulging in arms supply to various terror groups operating in the valley and also had links with Singh.

Singh was arrested along with Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu, his close associate and a lawyer who was working as an overground worker for terrorists at Mir Bazar on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on January 11, while they were on their way to Jammu.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the house of Singh in Srinagar, right next to the Army’s XV corps headquarters at Badami Bagh cantonment, where he had sheltered the trio before leaving for Jammu.

Last month, the Delhi Police”s Special Cell had brought Singh and the other three accused to the national capital from different jails in Jammu and Kashmir as it was believed that the terrorists were planning to execute attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country and targeted killings of protected persons