NIA arrests 2 people in connection with Pahalgam attack

In a major breakthrough in the Pahalgam terror attack case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two local Kashmiris on the charges of harbouring the terrorists who had carried out the horrendous attack on 22 April that killed 26 innocent tourists and grievously injured 16 others, NIA spokesman said on Sunday.

The two men – Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote, Pahalgam and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park, Pahalgam – have disclosed the identity of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack, and have also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack, as per NIA investigations. The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who had, on the fateful afternoon, selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever.

NIA, which has arrested the duo under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, is further investigating the case RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU, registered after the attack that shook the world on 22nd April 2025.

Further investigations in the case are continuing, the spokesman added.