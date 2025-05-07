NIA appeals to people for sharing info on Pahalgam attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has appealed to people to share Information on the Pahalgam terror attack. The agency had urged all tourists, visitors and locals who might have any more information, photographs or videos relating to the Pahalgam terror attack on tourists to immediately contact the agency.

The terror acts probing agency has already taken possession of a sizable number of photographs and videos showing various aspects of the attack and is examining the same.

The NIA has decided to scale up its efforts even more intensely to ensure that no useful information or evidence is missed out in its probe into the horrendous crime against humanity.

In an appeal issued today via its official website and social media handles, NIA has urged all such people to call up the agency on mobile number 9654958816, or landline number 01124368800 and share their details, and the the kind of information or inputs they want to give.

According to the agency, a senior official will then connect with the caller and arrange for the relevant information/ photos/ videos etc to be shared with the agency.

NIA, which is officially in-charge of the investigation into the Pahalgam attack, is keen to examine all such information, photographs and videos in thorough detail to search for any possible clues to the assailants and their modus operandi.

As per agency, tourists and others might have, advertently or inadvertently, seen, heard or clicked some relevant detail that could help NIA to unravel the conspiracy behind the unprecedented targeted attack on tourists in Kashmir.

The agency says that several photographs and videos are found to be in circulation on various social media platforms after the terror attack that killed 26 tourists and left several injured on 22nd April 2025.

NIA teams have been camping in Pahalgam to examine the attack site for evidence, and have also been questioning the witnesses of the horrendous crime.