A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited the Jamia Milia Islamia on Tuesday to record statements of the students who were injured during the police action last month.

On December 15, the police entered the Jamia campus to nab the protesters who police believed to be the varsity students. In the due process, the library of Jamia campus was vandalised.

As per the sources, the team to probe the violence in the campus has decided to further probe the case till January 17.

Around 35 to 40 students were present to record their statements with the team of NHRC. A team led by its SSP, Manzil Saini went to Jamia to conduct an inquiry to know whether incidents in the varsity involved violation of human rights, officials said.

“After conducting an on-spot inquiry, NHRC has decided to further probe the Jamia university incident. The rights panel team will conduct this investigation from January 14-17,” a source said.

NHRC had received complaints in December alleging illegal detention of students by police and denial of legal and medical access to injured students at the police station. Following the complaints, a case was registered and a team was deputed to probe the case.

In a separate development, the vandalised library of the varsity is set to be restored.

University’s Public Relations Officer Ahmad Azeem said that in the preliminary assessment, the university has found that the property worth Rs 2.6 crore was damaged during the police crackdown.