NHRC takes notes of death of workers at a chemical factory

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notices to Gujarat’s Chief Secretary (CS) and Director General of Police (DGP) over the death of seven workers after a blast at a chemical manufacturing factory in Surat.

The rights body issued the notices taking suo motu cognizance of a media report that seven workers died and 24 were injured after a massive blast at a chemical manufacturing factory in Surat on November 30.

The Commission has sought a detailed report from the CS and the DGP in the matter within four weeks.

The rights body said the report should include the status of the FIR registered by the police, medical treatment of the victims and compensation if any, granted to the next of kin of the deceased persons and the injured.

The Commission said it would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent persons responsible for the tragedy.

The rights body has observed that the reported explosion in the tank filled with inflammable chemicals, prima facie, indicates possible negligence on the part of the factory management which requires an investigation as the incident has resulted in human rights violations of the victim workers.