NHRC seeks ATR on mango kernel deaths in Odisha’s Kandhamal and Rayagada districts

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the district collectors of Kandhamal and Rayagada districts to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) on the death of two women who were forced to consume mango kernel gruel with PDS rice eluded them.

The complainant, Radhakanta Tripathy, a human rights lawyer, alleged that tribal communities in Kandhamal and Rayagada districts of Odisha are facing severe deprivation. According to him, at least two tribal women have died and several others have fallen ill after consuming mango kernel gruel due to the suspension of food rations under the Public Distribution System (PDS) for months.

Allegations of government negligence and corruption in the distribution of food aid, inadequate implementation of tribal welfare policies, and failure to provide basic amenities like roads, healthcare, and education have led to a violation of the fundamental rights of these marginalised communities, the petitioner said.

The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be serious violations of the human rights of the tribals, the NHRC said in the order.

“The Bench of the National Human Rights Commission, presided over by Member Priyank Kanoongo, has taken cognisance under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, in the matter. The Registry is directed to issue notices to the Kandhamal District Magistrate and the Rayagada District Magistrate, with directions to have the allegations made in the complaint inquired into and to submit an ATR within 4 weeks for perusal by the commission,” the order stated.