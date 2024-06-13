NHRC notice to UP govt on death of three workers in Vrindavan

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) served a notice on the Uttar Pradesh government for the death of three workers, who were electrocuted inside a septic tank in Vrindavan on June 8 last.

The rights body has taken a suo moto cognizance of a media report that three workers died after going down a private septic tank of a food outlet in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh on June 8. They were reportedly electrocuted while repairing a motor inside the septic tank without safety gear.

The workers were hired by a private contractor.

According to a press statement issued by the commission on Thursday, notices have been issued to the state Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police calling for a detailed report on the matter. It asked the UP government report to include the status of the FIR registered in the matter, action taken against the responsible persons as well as relief and rehabilitation provided to the next of kin of the deceased workers by the authorities.

The NHRC further observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of the human rights of the victims. The negligence on the part of the contractor and the local authorities has caused the loss of three lives. It is indeed a matter of grave concern that the workers are still being exposed to life-threatening acts at the behest of the public authorities without the necessary safety equipment.