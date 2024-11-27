NHRC notice to Odisha Govt on mango kernel deaths

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notice to Odisha Chief Secretary over the death of three women in Mandipanka village of Kandhamal district after the victims were forced to consume mango kernel gruel with PDS rice eluding them. The top rights panel passed the order on a petition filed by human rights lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy and sought for the detailed Action Taken Report from the Chief Secretary and District Collector within four weeks.

“The complainant alleged that tribal women in Kandhamal district, Odisha, died due to starvation and food poisoning after consuming mango kernel gruel, a desperate measure taken by the tribal people due to inadequate and delayed supply of rice under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).” the NHRC mentioned in its order.

The geography of hunger in the area has not been changing decades after decades. Mandipanka tragedy has shown that nothing has changed in Odisha’s back of the beyond even 23 years after the 2001 Rayagada hunger deaths which had become a national shame. Poor infrastructure and lack of reliable internet connectivity have hindered residents from even completing basic tasks, such as opening bank accounts or updating e-KYC information for their ration cards. Without these, people are unable to secure their rights to government entitlements, forcing them to depend on inadequate or irregular food supplies.

Not only the insufficient rice supplies pushed residents to consume unsafe alternatives like mango kernels, lack of access to social services leaves many with no recourse for survival.

The facts and circumstances of the case involve serious lapse on the part of the government officials. The welfare schemes don’t reach the poor people of the remote area of Odisha. The Starvation deaths have been continuing. The poor villagers, mainly the people from ST Community are the worst victims. The failure of the State Government and its negligence to tackle the issue of Starvation deaths and food poison, lack of basic amenities and bare necessities amounts to severe human rights violation, Tripathy alleged.