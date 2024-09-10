NHRC issues notice to Odisha govt on Ganjam hooch tragedy seeking ATR

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Odisha government seeking an action taken report (ATR) on the recent hooch tragedy that claimed at least five lives in the Ganjam district.

The apex rights body issued the order yesterday while acting on the petition filed by human rights lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy.

It may be noted here that at least 20 people from the Chikiti area were hospitalised after allegedly drinking country liquor sold near Moundpur on 20 August. Of the hospitalised, five later died due to the toxic effect of spurious liquor.

The state government has not formulated any policy to grant compensation for the next kin of the deceased persons, and there is no standard operating procedure (SOP) in the state for dealing with the issue of spurious/illicit liquor, the petitioner stated.

The petition alleged that no action has been taken against the police and excise officials of the district, who are responsible for the lapses.

Seeking a fair probe of the tragedy, the petitioner underscored the need for proper vigil on the sale and purchase of spurious liquor, legal action against the errant officials, and heavy compensation to the bereaved family members of the deceased with draft SOP in this regard.

The NHRC transmitted the petition through online mode, to ensure the needful action and submit the action taken report to the Commission within six weeks.

The hooch tragedy and alleged government’s failure to arrest illicit liquor traders grabbed the spotlight in the Assembly proceedings with the Opposition seeking the resignation of Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan. The Opposition charged that the BJP government is hand in glove with the illicit liquor trade in Odisha.