NHM urges public to take preventive measures amid rising TB cases in Jammu

As Jammu is witnessing a surge in tuberculosis cases, including an increase in Multi-Drug Resistant (MDR) TB, the National Health Mission (NHM), J&K, has launched a social media awareness drive, urging people to take preventive measures and seek early diagnosis.

On Friday, NHM sent SMS alerts to mobile subscribers on Friday, urging them to avail free testing at government health centres. The message read: “Get free testing at Government Health Centres. Early detection saves lives! Call 1800-11-6666. Join NHM J&K to eliminate TB!”

With TB posing a serious public health challenge, authorities emphasise the importance of early detection and timely treatment. The initiative aligns with India’s goal of eradicating TB by 2025.

Several other awareness initiatives have been undertaken, including playing TB awareness audio spots and songs on eight garbage collection vans under JMC, broadcasting awareness messages on 32 traffic signals, engaging 1,654 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under NRLM for spreading awareness, displaying TB awareness messages on 59 LED screens at Jammu Railway Station and conducting 368 screenings and X-rays in congregate settings and 1,234 TB screenings in prisons across J&K, said officials.

It is worth mentioning that J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, earlier this week, took notice of the high incidence of Tuberculosis (TB) and the rising cases of Multi-Drug Resistant (MDR) TB in Jammu, terming the situation as a “real cause of concern” and stressing the need for a well-structured strategy to tackle the issue effectively.

Reports indicate that between January and December 2024, J&K reported 11,613 TB cases.

The Chief Secretary emphasised that the success of the 100-day TB elimination campaign should be reflected in a tangible decline in TB cases on the ground. He sought details regarding the criteria adopted for declaring TB-free panchayats and called for proper documentation of the gains made through the campaign.

During the meeting, he directed the department to conduct an internal audit to assess the resource requirements based on the district-wise incidence of the disease. He asked for deploying additional manpower and medical equipment in high-burden districts while optimising resources in low-incidence areas.

The Chief Secretary called for intensified screening and testing, particularly among the vulnerable populations. He also reviewed the functioning of Intermediary Reference Labs (IRLs) in Jammu and Srinagar, seeking details on their diagnostic capabilities and the role they play in TB detection.

Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah, said that 1,138 screening camps were organised in collaboration with SHGs of JKRLM, covering nearly 6,473 beneficiaries. It was disclosed that thousands of sputum samples were collected from across campaign districts, including Jammu, Kathua, Srinagar, and Baramulla, ensuring coverage of a significant portion of the vulnerable population.

Highlighting the achievements of the 100-Day TB Elimination Campaign, it was reported that over 29,000 NAAT tests were conducted, diagnosing 270 new TB cases. A total of 4,817 screening camps were held across the targeted districts and 6,04,701 (93%) vulnerable individuals were tested with 3,06,364 referred for further screening via X-rays.