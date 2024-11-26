NHM Punjab inks MoU with Indian Bank for medical insurance cover to 8k employees

Taking yet another significant step to ensure the welfare of Health staff, the National Health Mission (NHM) Punjab has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Bank to provide cashless medical insurance coverage to its 8,000 medical, paramedical and other staff engaged in delivering essential health services.

The MoU was signed between Mission Director NHM Punjab Ghanshyam Thori and Field General Manager Indian Bank Sandeep Kumar Goshal in the presence of Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh.

Recognizing the risks associated with treating infectious diseases, Dr Balbir Singh said that the State Health Society has collaborated with Indian Bank to offer a robust medical insurance package.

Advertisement

Approximately 8,000 medical, paramedical, and other staff members engaged in delivering essential health services under the NHM Punjab across the state will benefit from this initiative.

He said that this package includes cashless medical insurance coverage of up to Rs 2 lakhs per individual employee and Group Accidental Death Insurance coverage of up to Rs 40 lakh per employee.

This initiative ensures that NHM employees have access to essential medical treatments and hospitalisation without the burden of high costs. The overall estimated expenditure for this insurance, amounting to Rs 4 crore per annum totalling to Rs 12 crore over three years period, will be borne by the Indian Bank.

This comprehensive approach not only boosts employee satisfaction but also contributes to a healthier and more productive workforce, reflecting Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann led Punjab Government’s commitment to the welfare of its employees and the overall health of its citizens.