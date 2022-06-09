The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) enters the Guinness Book of World Records world record by constructing a 75-kilometer continuous bituminous concrete in a single lane on NH-53 in a record time of less than five days.

In Maharashtra, a stretch of roadway between Amravati and Akola was completed in 105 hours and 33 minutes, breaking the previous world record.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced that India has entered the Guinness World Records for constructing the longest piece of road where bituminous concrete is laid continuously.

The plan of building a 75-kilometre-long stretch of bituminous concrete in a single lane on National Highway 53 was materialised by National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) consultants and concessionaire in collaboration with Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd and Jagdish Kadam.

The 75 km single lane road is estimated to be equivalent to 35 km of two-lane paved shoulder road.

The road was laid on a section of NH-53 between the Amravati and Akola districts of Maharashtra