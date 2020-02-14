The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday pulled up the Ministry of Defence, warning it that coercive measures have become necessary against erring officials for not complying with its earlier order relating to environmental norms.

The matter has been listed for March 2.

The Principal Bench of the NGT headed by chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goyal observed: “In view of repeated failures, coercive measures have become necessary against the concerned Joint Secretary including attachment of salary and issuance of warrant.”

The green tribunal further directed the Defence Ministry to name the erring Joint Secretary within two weeks.

The observations came in while the green tribunal was hearing an issue of compliance of environmental norms by the Armed Forces which was raised by the letter of retired Air Marshal Anil Chopra.

The Principal Bench of the NGT had in December last year, taking action over the failure of the Ministry of Defence to submit report, summoned the concerned Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence and directed him to remain present with the status report on the next date.

As per the petitioner, who has also worked as a part of UP Solid Waste Management Monitoring Committee, some of the establishments of the Armed Forces lack requisite knowledge on ecological issues and solution to the environmental challenges particularly in the virgin area.

The waste generated by military weapons, domestic, industrial, biological, hospital and electronic activities (e-waste) needs to be scientifically disposed in the interest of public health and environment, the plea read.