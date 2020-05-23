The National Green Tribunal (NGT) office in Delhi has been after an officer posted in the General Administration section tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

Ashu Garg, Registrar General, NGT, confirmed on Friday about the officer testing positive for the novel Coronavirus. The official had last attended office on May 19 and is presently hospitalized, he said.

As a precautionary measure, the NGT has directed all staff members, litigants, lawyers or members of the public from entering the NGT premises, which will remain sealed for deep sanitisation from May 23.

Last week, Air India office in Delhi was closed for two days after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Recently, the Aviation Ministry headquarters was also sealed after one of its employees who had attended office on April 15, tested positive for COVID-19.

On May 11, Shram Shakti Bhawan in Delhi, which houses the Ministry of Power, was sealed after an officer there tested positive for Coronavirus.

On May 5, a floor of the Shastri Bhawan, a government building that houses several ministries, located in Delhi’s Rajpath area, was sealed after a senior law ministry official tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Last month, the NITI Aayog building was sealed for two days after a director-level officer tested positive for Coronavirus.

In April again, as many as 125 families living near the Rashtrapati Bhavan were asked to go into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure after an individual there tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

As of Friday, 11,659 individuals have tested positive for Coronavirus in the national capital. 5,567 persons have been cured while the toll is 194 in Delhi, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also, 14 new areas have been added to the list of containment zones in Delhi taking the total number of such zones to 92. Till date, 34 areas have been ‘de-contained’ in Delhi.